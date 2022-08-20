5 hurt, 3 critically, in Washington Park Shooting, Police Say

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Chicago's southern neighborhood of Washington Park.

Just after midnight, Chicago police said they responded to a call and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

A woman, 40, and two men, 32 and 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth, according to police. Both men were taken to a hospital in good condition.

There was no one in custody.