Washington Park

5 hurt, 3 critically, in Washington Park Shooting, Police Say

police lights
Shutterstock

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Chicago's southern neighborhood of Washington Park.

Just after midnight, Chicago police said they responded to a call and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

A woman, 40, and two men, 32 and 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth, according to police. Both men were taken to a hospital in good condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was no one in custody.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Washington ParkChicago Shootingschicago crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us