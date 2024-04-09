Humboldt Park

4-year-old critically wounded in West Side shooting

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 4-year-old boy was critically wounded after he was shot while riding in a car in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

Police said the boy was in a car just before 3:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue when he was struck in the back by gunfire.

According to authorities, the toddler was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and the incident is under investigation by Area Five detectives.

