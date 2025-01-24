4 teens charged after allegedly shooting, killing coyote in Chicago

Four teens face multiple charges in connection with the death of a juvenile coyote in Chicago’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood earlier this month.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the teens were charged with multiple violations after the death of the coyote on Jan. 11.

According to police, the teens allegedly shot the coyote on railroad tracks with a bow and arrow, and then stomped it to death.

After reviewing video evidence and speaking to witnesses, the four teens were charged with unlawfully hunting without supervision, unlawful hunting on land without owner’s permission, unlawful hunting within 100 yards of a home, and unlawful abandonment of a wildlife carcass.

The teens will appear in court in late February, according to authorities.

Neighbors in the area were stunned by the attack, and said the group apparently apologized for the act when confronted and then drove away.

“It was just fun to have them around, and to be killed like that was just senseless,” David Kielbasa told NBC Chicago.

Neighbors say the remaining coyote pups have not returned to the area since the attack.