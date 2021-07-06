Matteson Police

4-Month-Old Killed, Mother and Infant Sibling Hurt in Matteson Crash

A 4-month-old girl was killed and four people other people injured — including her mother and sibling — in a crash Monday afternoon in suburban Matteson.

Three adults and two infants, who were siblings, were in a vehicle that crashed about 2 p.m. Monday on Vollmer Road, just west of Crawford Avenue, according to Matteson police.

The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in some brush west of the entrance to the Sugar Grove Forest Preserve.

All five people inside the vehicle were transported to area hospitals and one of the infants was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as 4-year-old Athena Green. Her sibling and mother were also in the vehicle. They, along with the two other occupants, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An autopsy released Tuesday ruled the infant’s death an accident.

The adults inside the vehicle were identified as an 18-year-old man from Lynwood, an 18-year-old woman from Matteson, and a 23-year-old woman from Richton Park.

