4 critically injured during shooting inside Greater Grand Crossing home

Four men were critically injured in a shooting inside a home on Saturday evening in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, authorities stated.

At around 6:20 p.m., the four men were inside a residence in the 6500 block of South King Drive when they were struck by gunfire, police said. A 23-year-old man was struck in the back and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim, a 28-year-old man, sustained gunshot injuries to the hip and was also reported to be in critical condition, according to police.

Another 28-year-old man was shot in the chest. He too was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A fourth victim, a 39-year-old man who was also said to be in critical condition, sustained gunshot injuries to the back.

Details about what led up to the shooting had yet to be released late Saturday.

A woman was taken in for questioning, and three weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.