4 Chicago-Area High Schools Among Top 10 Public High Schools in Country

A recent ranking of the country's best public high schools heading into 2023 included prominent recognition for multiple Chicago-area high schools.

The list, compiled by Niche, includes traditional, charter and magnet schools in its public school category, grading institutions by their academics, teaching staff, diversity and sports.

The rankings named Payton College Preparatory High School the country's second-best public school, with several other Chicago-area schools making the top 10.

Northside College Preparatory School was ranked #5 on the 2023 list, with Aurora's Illinois Math & Science Academy ranking sixth. Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago rounded out the top 10 at #10.

Beyond the top 10, Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Linclonshire ranked #20 in Niche's list, while University of Illinois High School in downstate Urbana ranked #12.

Below is a list of the rest of the Illinois high schools who found themselves among the country's 100 best, according to Niche.

#28: Jones College Prep High School, Chicago, Ill.

#53: Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale, Ill.

#57: Lane Tech College Prep, Chicago, Ill.

#61: Glenbrook South High School, Glenview, Ill.

#62: Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville, Ill.

#67: Glenbrook North High School, Northbrook, Ill.

#75: William Fremd High School, Palatine, Ill.

#85: Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills, Ill.

#87: New Trier Township High School, Winnetka, Ill. and Northfield, Ill.

#89: Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest, Ill.

Just barely missing out on the top 100 in this year's list was Barrington High School and Metea Valley High School in Aurora, ranking at #101 and #103 respectively.

Niche also compiles lists on private and boarding schools, as well as elementary and middle schools. More lists and information for Niche's criteria can be found here.