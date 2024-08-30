4 arrested in attempted train heist in Englewood

Four men were arrested during an attempted train heist early Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.
Officers responding to a burglary saw the men unloading merchandise from a train and putting it into a truck in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
The men attempted to flee but after a short pursuit they were arrested, police said.
Officers recovered 39 flat-screen TVs from the truck.
Charges were pending.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes