4 arrested in attempted train heist in Englewood

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

Four men were arrested during an attempted train heist early Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a burglary saw the men unloading merchandise from a train and putting it into a truck in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

The men attempted to flee but after a short pursuit they were arrested, police said.

Officers recovered 39 flat-screen TVs from the truck.

Charges were pending.

