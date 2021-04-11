32-Year-Old Diabetic Man Reported Missing From Edgewater

Chicago police have issued an alert about a 32-year-old man with diabetes who was reported missing Sunday from the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Matthew Laluz was last seen in the 1500 block of West Thome Avenue near North Clark Street.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The 32-year-old, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and blue Asics gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Chicago Police Department Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8266.