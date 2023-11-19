3 teens shot, 1 fatally, in separate incidents over weekend, Chicago police say

A string of shootings in the city of Chicago left at least seven people hurt Sunday morning, with a 16-year-old fatally shot Saturday night on the Near West Side.

Chicago police say the teen was shot during a physical altercation with a 33-year-old man in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood at approximately 8:34 p.m. Saturday.

During that altercation, the teen was shot multiple times in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that the suspect had fled the scene after the shooting. He remains at-large, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

In another shooting in the 5700 block of South Ada, two men were shot after a verbal altercation with another individual at approximately 1:03 a.m. Sunday.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the torso, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 44-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his elbow and was treated at the scene.

No suspect is in custody in that shooting.

Another teen was shot on Sunday morning, according to police. The 14-year-old was shot multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital.

No further details were available on the shooting, including the condition of the victim, authorities said.

Less than an hour later, a 17-year-old was walking in the 3500 block of West 25th Street when he was shot by an individual in a silver vehicle. He was struck in the elbow, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

In all, at least seven people have been shot across the city since midnight Sunday, and no suspects are in custody in any of the incidents.