3 people killed in train vs. vehicle collision in Harvey

Officials say three people were killed in a collision between a train and a vehicle in suburban Harvey on Wednesday.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the three unidentified victims were in the vehicle that collided with a train on Wednesday afternoon, but no further information was available.

Police and firefighters remain on scene in the area, with multiple road closures reported on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Total Traffic, Halsted is closed between 155th and 154th Streets in both directions, and Park Avenue is closed in both directions between Main Street and 152nd Street because of the crash.

No further information was available, and we will update this story with details as they emerge.