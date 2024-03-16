northwest Indiana

3 people fatally shot in possible Griffith, Indiana, murder-suicide identified

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Colfax Street and found three people who had been shot, authorities said.

By Matt Stefanski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Northwest Indiana authorities on Saturday identified the three people who died in a possible murder-suicide in Griffith.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Colfax in unincorporated Griffith on Friday afternoon and found three men who had been shot. Two of the individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified two of the men as Marshall Lawson, Jr., 69, of Hammond and Robert Secviar, 53, of Griffith. Preliminary findings indicate both men died from gunshot wounds in a homicide, though the cause of their deaths hadn't been determined.

The third person who died was identified as John Stefanich, 67, of Highland, authorities said. While he is believed to have died as a result of gunshot wounds, authorities didn't release an initial manner of death.

Autopsies on all three individuals are scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Sheriff's department detectives were investigating several factors surrounding the shooting, including if the incident was a murder-suicide, officials said Friday evening.

