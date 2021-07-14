south shore

3 Injured in South Shore Shooting, Police Say

Three people were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 6:32 p.m. a 32-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when an unknown vehicle approached, according to officials.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police said a person inside the vehicle fired shots and the three men were all hit in the leg, with the 53-year-old also struck in the arm.

Local

Veterans 2 hours ago

Hines VA Making Custom 3D Maps to Help Veterans Navigate Life

w hotel 2 hours ago

Lawyer: Man Found With Guns in Chicago Hotel Was Here to Propose to Girlfriend, Not Launch Attack

The three men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, authorities said.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday evening and area detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

south shoreChicago PoliceChicago gun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us