3 Injured in South Shore Shooting, Police Say

Three people were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 6:32 p.m. a 32-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when an unknown vehicle approached, according to officials.

Police said a person inside the vehicle fired shots and the three men were all hit in the leg, with the 53-year-old also struck in the arm.

The three men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, authorities said.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday evening and area detectives are investigating.