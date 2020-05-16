3 Hurt in Wrong-Way Crash in West Garfield Park

Three people were injured in a head-on crash Saturday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

A Jeep was heading north in the southbound lanes when it hit a southbound Nissan Altima at 1:48 a.m. in the 300 block of North Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police. The Jeep then hit a light pole.

The 36-year-old man driving the Jeep was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for observation in good condition, police said.

The 24-year-old man driving the Nissan was taken to Stroger Hospital with a leg injury, police said. His passenger, another 24-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with facial lacerations. Both are in fair condition.

Citations against the Jeep’s driver are pending as detectives continue to investigate, police said.