3 firefighters injured, 1 critically, in Norwood Park house fire

One firefighter was critically injured and two others were hospitalized in fair condition following a residence fire Friday afternoon in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire was reported before 4 p.m. in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue near Cumberland Avenue. The Chicago Fire Department said three firefighters were transported to area hospitals, including two who were inside when "an emergency occurred."

Additional details about what led up to the fire had yet to be released Friday afternoon.

Mayday called at 8336 Balmoral. Three firefighters transported. One serious one critical one fair. Two were inside when emergency occured. No further details. More as soon as I have it

(Langford,) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 11, 2023