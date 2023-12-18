A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the small town of Waltonville in Southern Illinois early Monday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m.

The USGS reports impact felt as far north as Mount Vernon, and as far south as Carbondale.

Waltonville is part of the Illinois basin - Ozark dome region, which borders the New Madrid seismic zone, a zone that typically sees more seismic activity, the USGS said.

According to the USGS, the Illinois-basin Ozark dome region covers parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas, and stretches from Indianapolis, to St. Louis to Memphis.

"Moderately frequent earthquakes occur at irregular intervals throughout the region," the USGS said. The largest historical earthquake in the region -- a 5.4 magnitude earthquake -- hit in 1968, the USGS added.

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake ranks as a "light" earthquake on the USGS intensity scale, which means residents in the area may have felt a "light" shaking. According to the USGS, an earthquake with "light" perceived shaking is not expected to create damage. "Light" ranks as level three on the nine-level USGS scale.

Last month, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Standard, Illinois, with impacts felt as far north as Ottawa.