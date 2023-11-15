earthquake

3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Illinois, US Geological Survey says

The earthquake was reported in Standard, Illinois, approximately 100 miles southwest of Chicago

Did you feel that?

The United States Geological Survey reports a minor, 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday with an epicenter in Standard, Illinois.

While southern Illinois often sees earthquakes, northern Illinois doesn't get many, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

Standard, Illinois, in Putnam county, is approximately 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

According to the a USGS map, its residents in Ottawa, Streator, Pontiac and Springfield may have felt the impact. Additionally, some in Aurora and DeKalb County also reported feeling the impact, the USGS said.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake ranks as a "light" earthquake on the USGS intensity scale, which means residents in the area may have felt a "light" shaking. According to the USGS, an earthquake with "light" perceived shaking is not expected to create damage. "Light" ranks as level three on the nine-level USGS scale.

Several other earthquakes across the country were reported by the USGS early Wednesday, including a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in western Montana and a 3.5 magnitude earth in western Texas.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security says Illinois is "at risk from two major seismic zones," which include the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone and the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

"The Wabash Valley Zone is located between southeastern Illinois and southwestern Indiana," the office said. "The NMSZ is located in the Central Mississippi Valley and includes portions of the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee. During any 50-year time span, there is a 25% to 40% chance of a magnitude 6.0 or greater earthquake in this seismic zone."

