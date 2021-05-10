26 Shot, 5 Fatally, This Weekend Across Chicago

Five people were killed and at least 21 others wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend, including a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot Saturday in Humboldt Park.

About 9:30 p.m., he was found in the first block of South Springfield Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Chicago police said. The boy was unable to tell officers details of the shooting because of the severity of his injuries.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Eddie Thigpen of Douglas Park by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In the weekend’s latest fatal shooting, a 27-year-old man was killed Sunday morning on the Near West Side.

The man was sitting in a parked vehicle with a male friend about 4:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 13th Street when the friend demanded money from him, police said.

The man refused and his friend began firing shots, according to police.

The 27-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital by another friend who was also sitting in the vehicle, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released his identity.

Two other people were killed in Saturday shootings on the West Side.

About 10 p.m., a 36-year-old man was in the 600 block of North Homan Avenue in East Garfield Park when he was shot multiple times, police said. Witnesses told officers the shooter was someone the man knew.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner’s office identified him as Robert Hogan, who lived in East Garfield Park.

Less than a half hour later, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Lawndale.

The incident happened about 10:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Terrance Billops of Lawndale by the medical examiner’s office.

In the weekend’s earliest fatal shooting, a 31-year-old man was killed Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., the man was standing in a gangway between two buildings in the first block of North Menard Avenue when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was identified as Eujon Eversley of suburban Bellwood, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

In nonfatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday.

Just after midnight, the teen boy was dropped off at Norwegian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was in good condition.

He would not give details of the incident or the location of the shooting, according to police.

A man was shot early Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 43-year-old was walking about 1:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Hermitage Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

At least 14 other people were shot within city limits from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Forty-five people were shot, 5 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.