24 Chicago Restaurants Receive Michelin Stars

For 24 Chicago restaurants, Thursday's Michelin Star announcement is celebrated for more than just the coveted title, coming at a time when so many are looking to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michelin Guide announced this year's stars, with two newcomers receiving their first two-star rating and another a one-star first-timer. The only restaurant to receive three-star rating was the famed Alinea, which is no stranger to the Michelin list.

“MICHELIN Guide inspectors were honored to commemorate the strength and creativity of Chicago chefs and restaurant teams throughout the past year,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, said in a statement. “Our teams look forward to discovering even more new talent in the area as the industry continues to emerge from the crisis.”

The announcement comes just two days after 58 city restaurants were given the Bib Gourmand distinction.

New to the Michelin star list were Ever in the West Loop, which received two stars, Moody Tongue in the South Loop with two stars and Porto in Bucktown, which received one star.

See the full list below:

1 Star Omakase Yume

1 Star Elizabeth

1 Star Goosefoot

1 Star Parachute

1 Star Topolobampo

1 Star Entente

1 Star Boka

1 Star North Pond

1 Star Next

1 Star Sepia

1 Star Elske

1 Star EL Ideas

1 Star Schwa

1 Star Temporis

1 Star Spiaggia

1 Star Porto

1 Star Mako

1 Star Yūgen

2 Stars Ever

2 Stars Smyth

2 Stars Oriole

2 Stars Acadia

2 Stars Moody Tongue

3 Stars Alinea