58 Chicago Restaurants Earn Bib Gourmands for 2021, 10 for First Time

Chicago's restaurant scene took a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but as the dining world begins to return so have the coveted foodie awards, with a new crop of Bib Gourmands announced in the city Tuesday.

This year's list includes 58 Chicago restaurants, 10 of which are new to the Bib Gourmand distinction. The recognition is just below a Michelin star and is reserved for restaurants that offer more affordable cuisine.

"Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included)," the Michelin Guide states.

Here's the list of new Bib Gourmand recipients in Chicago:

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar (Bucktown)

Ciccio Mio (River North)

Joe's Imports (West Loop)

Kasama (Bucktown)

Mama Delia (Bucktown)

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro (Andersonville)

Perilla (West Loop)

Soulé (Bucktown)

Tzuco (River North)

Vajra (West Town)

The Chicago Tribune reports that the full list of new restaurants, set for release by the Michelin Guide on Thursday, also includes repeat restaurants like Avec, Cabra, Frontera Grill, Giant, Girl & the Goat, Lula Cafe and more.