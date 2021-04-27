bib gourmand

58 Chicago Restaurants Earn Bib Gourmands for 2021, 10 for First Time

This year's list includes 58 Chicago restaurants, 10 of which are new to the Bib Gourmand distinction

Close-up of waiter walkiing with dishes

Chicago's restaurant scene took a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but as the dining world begins to return so have the coveted foodie awards, with a new crop of Bib Gourmands announced in the city Tuesday.

This year's list includes 58 Chicago restaurants, 10 of which are new to the Bib Gourmand distinction. The recognition is just below a Michelin star and is reserved for restaurants that offer more affordable cuisine.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included)," the Michelin Guide states.

Local

COVID vaccine 32 mins ago

Chicago Ordinance Prohibits Employers From Retaliating Against Workers for Taking Time to Get the COVID Vaccine

Comcast Rise 36 mins ago

Comcast RISE Awards $1M in Grants to 100 BIPOC-Owned Small Businesses in Chicago, Cook County

Here's the list of new Bib Gourmand recipients in Chicago:

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar (Bucktown)

Ciccio Mio (River North)

Joe's Imports (West Loop)

Kasama (Bucktown)

Mama Delia (Bucktown)

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro (Andersonville)

Perilla (West Loop)

Soulé (Bucktown)

Tzuco (River North)

Vajra (West Town)

The Chicago Tribune reports that the full list of new restaurants, set for release by the Michelin Guide on Thursday, also includes repeat restaurants like Avec, Cabra, Frontera Grill, Giant, Girl & the Goat, Lula Cafe and more.

This article tagged under:

bib gourmandChicagoChicago Restaurantschicago foodchicago bib gourmand
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us