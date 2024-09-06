The most delicious weekend of the year has arrived: The 2024 Taste of Chicago.

The long held festival takes place for 2024 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 in Grant Park, according to organizers. The event typically takes place in July, but was timelines were shifted due to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

More than 40 food vendors and over a dozen food trucks will line the three-day festival, which will also feature free performances by big names, including CeeLo Green, known for his 2010 hit "Forget You."

Festival goers will also get the chance to snag a free slice off a 1,000-pound cheesecake beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday, as part of Eli's Cheesecake Company's 44th birthday celebration. According to organizers, Richard Esteras and Corey Hendrix from Hulu’s hit show “The Bear” and Jason Weaver from Showtime’s “The Chi” will join the cake cutting celebration, organizers said.

According to officials, tickets are not required and admission is free. All vendors will accept cash and or credit card, organizers said.

Here's a full list of performers and food vendors expected to take part in the event.

2024 Taste of Chicago Food Vendors

Arepa George

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Badou Senegalese Cuisine

Banato

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Caseras Sabor Real (Food Truck)

Chicago Eats Market

Chicago’s Doghouse

Churro Factory (Xurro)

Connie’s Pizza

Cumin Club Indian Kitchen

Cynthia's Gumbo Express (Food Truck)

Decadent Flavor (Food Truck)

Donut Dudes

Doom Street Eats

El Azteca Sanchez (Food Truck)

Eli’s Cheesecake

Esperanza Kitchen Delights

Franco’s Ristorante

Frannie’s Café

Gaby’s Funnel Cakes

Haire's Gulf Shrimp (Food Truck)

Harold’s Chicken

It's Just So Delicious (Food Truck)

JJ Thai Street Food

African Food Palace

Josephine’s Cooking

La Cocinita (Food Truck)

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Mano Modern Café

Monster Dogs (Food Truck)

Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food (Food Truck)

Ms Tittle's Cupcakes (Food Truck)

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant

Ponce Restaurant

Porkchop

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Royal Caribbean Jerk (Food Truck)

Sapori Trattoria

Seoul Taco

Soul & Smoke (Food Truck)

Star of Siam Thai Restaurant

Tacotlán

Tandoor Char House

Tasty Chicago (Food Truck)

The Happy Lobster (Food Truck)

The Original Rainbow Cone

The Sole Ingredient Catering

Uncle Remus SFC (Food Truck)

Yum Dum

Yvolina’s Tamales

Whadda Jerk (Food Truck)

Zeitlin’s Delicatessen

2024 Taste of Chicago Music Lineup

Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

5 p.m. Amira Jazeera

6 p.m. Jon B.

7 p.m. CeeLo Green

Saturday, September 7

5pm Nino Augustine

6pm La Doña

7pm Yahritza y Su Esencia

Sunday, September 8

5pm Godly the Ruler

6pm Robert DeLong

7pm Atlas Genius

Goose Island Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

11 a.m. Second City Country Dance

2:20 p.m. Andrew Sa

3:40 p.m. Liam Taylor

5:00 p.m. Elizabeth Moen

6:20 p.m. Gabacho

7:25 p.m. Toyacoyah

Saturday, September 7

11 a.m. Hillery Banks

12:30 p.m. DJ Cymba

2:10 p.m. Zia Jenaye

2:35 p.m. T Star Verse

3:40 p.m. Heavy Crownz

5:00 p.m. Piwa

6:20 p.m. Asha Imuno

7:25 p.m. DJ Hotrod

Sunday, September 8

11 a.m. Barragoon

12:30 p.m. Jamal Smallz

2:20 p.m. Kopano

3:40 p.m. Cabeza de Chivo

5:00 p.m. Abel

6:20 p.m. MJ Nebreda

7:25 p.m. DJ Iggy

2024 Taste of Chicago SummerDance Schedule

Friday, September 6

Music by Jo-Z

11:45 a.m. Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)

12:45 p.m. Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)

1:45 p.m. Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez

2:45 p.m. Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)

Saturday, September 7

Music by DJ Miss Bhalla

12:30 p.m. Eli’s Cheesecake Cutting

1 p.m. Bachata / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)

3 p.m. Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)

4 p.m. Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)

Sunday, September 8

Music by Ranee

11:45 a.m. Line Dance / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)

12:45 p.m. KPOP / Chemical X

1:45 p.m. Regional Mexicano / Ballet Folklorico de Chicago

2:45 p.m. House / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)