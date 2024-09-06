Chicago Festivals

2024 Taste of Chicago in Grant Park: List of food vendors, music lineup and more

The 2024 Taste of Chicago festival takes place in Grant Park Sept. 6 through 8 -- and visitors Friday will have the chance to snag a free slice of cheesecake

By NBC Chicago Staff

The most delicious weekend of the year has arrived: The 2024 Taste of Chicago.

The long held festival takes place for 2024 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8 in Grant Park, according to organizers. The event typically takes place in July, but was timelines were shifted due to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

More than 40 food vendors and over a dozen food trucks will line the three-day festival, which will also feature free performances by big names, including CeeLo Green, known for his 2010 hit "Forget You."

Festival goers will also get the chance to snag a free slice off a 1,000-pound cheesecake beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday, as part of Eli's Cheesecake Company's 44th birthday celebration. According to organizers, Richard Esteras and Corey Hendrix from Hulu’s hit show “The Bear” and Jason Weaver from Showtime’s “The Chi” will join the cake cutting celebration, organizers said.

According to officials, tickets are not required and admission is free. All vendors will accept cash and or credit card, organizers said.

Here's a full list of performers and food vendors expected to take part in the event.

2024 Taste of Chicago Food Vendors

  • Arepa George
  • Arun’s Thai Restaurant
  • Badou Senegalese Cuisine
  • Banato
  • Billy Goat Tavern
  • BJ’s Market & Bakery
  • Caseras Sabor Real (Food Truck)
  • Chicago Eats Market
  • Chicago’s Doghouse
  • Churro Factory (Xurro)
  • Connie’s Pizza
  • Cumin Club Indian Kitchen
  • Cynthia's Gumbo Express (Food Truck)
  • Decadent Flavor (Food Truck)
  • Donut Dudes
  • Doom Street Eats
  • El Azteca Sanchez (Food Truck)
  • Eli’s Cheesecake
  • Esperanza Kitchen Delights
  • Franco’s Ristorante
  • Frannie’s Café
  • Gaby’s Funnel Cakes
  • Haire's Gulf Shrimp (Food Truck)
  • Harold’s Chicken
  • It's Just So Delicious (Food Truck)
  • JJ Thai Street Food
  • African Food Palace
  • Josephine’s Cooking
  • La Cocinita (Food Truck)
  • Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
  • Mano Modern Café
  • Monster Dogs (Food Truck)
  • Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn
  • Mr. Quiles Mexican Food (Food Truck)
  • Ms Tittle's Cupcakes (Food Truck)
  • Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
  • Ponce Restaurant
  • Porkchop
  • Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
  • Royal Caribbean Jerk (Food Truck)
  • Sapori Trattoria
  • Seoul Taco
  • Soul & Smoke (Food Truck)
  • Star of Siam Thai Restaurant
  • Tacotlán
  • Tandoor Char House
  • Tasty Chicago (Food Truck)
  • The Happy Lobster (Food Truck)
  • The Original Rainbow Cone
  • The Sole Ingredient Catering
  • Uncle Remus SFC (Food Truck)
  • Yum Dum
  • Yvolina’s Tamales
  • Whadda Jerk (Food Truck)
  • Zeitlin’s Delicatessen

2024 Taste of Chicago Music Lineup

Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

5 p.m.                      Amira Jazeera

6 p.m.                       Jon B.

7 p.m.                        CeeLo Green

Saturday, September 7

5pm                            Nino Augustine

6pm                            La Doña

7pm                            Yahritza y Su Esencia

Sunday, September 8

5pm                           Godly the Ruler

6pm                            Robert DeLong

7pm                            Atlas Genius

Goose Island Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

11 a.m.                        Second City Country Dance

2:20 p.m.                    Andrew Sa

3:40 p.m.                    Liam Taylor

5:00 p.m.                    Elizabeth Moen

6:20 p.m.                    Gabacho

7:25 p.m.                    Toyacoyah

Saturday, September 7

11 a.m.                        Hillery Banks

12:30 p.m.                  DJ Cymba 

2:10 p.m.                    Zia Jenaye 

2:35 p.m.                    T Star Verse

3:40 p.m.                    Heavy Crownz

5:00 p.m.                    Piwa

6:20 p.m.                    Asha Imuno

7:25 p.m.                    DJ Hotrod 

Sunday, September 8

11 a.m.                       Barragoon

12:30 p.m.                 Jamal Smallz

2:20 p.m.                   Kopano

3:40 p.m.                   Cabeza de Chivo

5:00 p.m.                   Abel

6:20 p.m.                   MJ Nebreda

7:25 p.m.                   DJ Iggy

2024 Taste of Chicago SummerDance Schedule

Friday, September 6

Music by Jo-Z

11:45 a.m.                  Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)

12:45 p.m.                 Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)

1:45 p.m.                    Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez

2:45 p.m.                    Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)

Saturday, September 7

Music by DJ Miss Bhalla

12:30 p.m.                 Eli’s Cheesecake Cutting

1 p.m.                         Bachata / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m.                         Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)  

3 p.m.                        Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)

4 p.m.                         Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)

Sunday, September 8

Music by Ranee

11:45 a.m.                  Line Dance / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)

12:45 p.m.                 KPOP / Chemical X

1:45 p.m.                    Regional Mexicano / Ballet Folklorico de Chicago

2:45 p.m.                    House / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)

This article tagged under:

Chicago FestivalsChicago Things to Do
