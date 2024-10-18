59th Head of the Charles Regatta this weekend in Boston

All eyes are on the Charles River this weekend as the 2024 Head of the Charles Regatta brings thousands of athletes from around the globe to Cambridge and Boston for dozens of race events.

The forecast is sunny, which will be good news for the hundreds of thousands of spectators expected to line the banks of the river for the action Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For anyone who can't make it, follow the livestream atop this page.

Here's the full race schedule for the weekend (all times ET):

Friday, Oct. 18

7:45 a.m.: Men’s Senior-Veteran/Grand Veteran Singles [70+, 80+]

8:05 a.m.: Women’s Senior-Veteran, Grand Veteran Singles [70+, 80+]

8:34 a.m.: Men’s Grand Master/Veteran Singles [50+, 60+]

9:18 a.m.: Women’s Grand Master/Veteran Singles [50+, 60+]

9:58 a.m.: Women’s Senior-Master Doubles [50+]

10:05 a.m.: Women’s Grand-Master Doubles [60+]

10:20 a.m.: Men’s Senior-Master Doubles [50+]

10:28 a.m.: Men’s Grand-Master Doubles [60+]

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:45 a.m.: Men’s Club Singles

7:56 a.m.: Men’s Master & Senior-Master Singles [30+, 40+]

8:12 a.m.: Women’s Club Singles

8:21 a.m.: Women’s Master & Senior-Master Singles [30+, 40+]

8:39 a.m.: Women’s Master Doubles [30+, 40+]

8:54 a.m.: Men’s Master Doubles [30+, 40+]

9:08 a.m.: Men’s Senior-Master Eights [50+]

9:19 a.m.: Men’s Grand-Master Eights [60+]

9:32 a.m.: Women’s Senior-Master Eights [50+]

9:43 a.m.: Women’s Grand-Master Eights [60+]

9:56 a.m.: Men’s Senior-Master Fours [50+]

10:07 a.m.: Men’s Grand-Master Fours [60+]

10:18 a.m.: Women’s Senior-Master Fours [50+]

10:32 a.m.: Women’s Grand-Master Fours [60+]

10:51 a.m.: Men’s Alumni Eights

11:10 a.m.: Women’s Alumnae Eights

11:31 a.m.: Men’s Master Fours [30+, 40+]

11:38 a.m.: Men’s Alumni Fours

11:49 a.m.: Women’s Master Fours [30+, 40+]

11:57 a.m.: Women’s Alumnae Fours

12:14 p.m.: Men’s Master Eights [30+, 40+]

12:24 p.m.: Women’s Master Eights [30+, 40+]

12:35 p.m.: Men’s Club Fours

12:53 p.m.: Women’s Club Fours

1:18 p.m.: Men’s Club Eights

1:32 p.m.: Women’s Club Eights

1:51 p.m.: Men’s Championship Doubles

2:01 p.m.: Women’s Championship Doubles

2:12 p.m.: Men’s Championship Singles

2:21 p.m.: Men’s Lightweight Singles

2:29 p.m.: Women’s Championship Singles

2:35 p.m.: Women’s Lightweight Singles

2:46 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Mixed Doubles

3:13 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Mixed Quads

3:26 p.m.: Survivor Row (Exhibition)

3:41 p.m.: Para Mixed PR3 Fours

3:43 p.m.: Para Mixed Inclusion Fours

4 p.m.: Para Inclusion Doubles

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:45 a.m.: Men’s Youth Singles

8:02 a.m.: Women’s Youth Singles

8:19 a.m.: Women’s Under 17 Fours

8:38 a.m.: Women’s Youth Coxed Quads

9:02 a.m.: Women’s Youth Eights

9:35 a.m.: Women’s Youth Doubles

9:56 a.m.: Women’s Youth Fours

10:33 a.m.: Men’s Under 17 Fours

10:51 a.m.: Men’s Youth Coxed Quads

11:13 a.m.: Men’s Youth Eights

11:44 a.m.: Men’s Youth Doubles

12:04 p.m.: Men’s Youth Fours

12:40 p.m.: Men’s Championship Fours

12:48 p.m.: Men’s Lightweight Fours

12:56 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Men’s Quads

1:10 p.m.: Women’s Championship Fours

1:18 p.m.: Women’s Lightweight Fours

1:27 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Women’s Quads

1:50 p.m.: Men’s Championship Eights

2:02 p.m.: Men’s Lightweight Eights

2:09 p.m.: Men’s Collegiate Eights

2:25 p.m.: Women’s Championship Eights

2:37 p.m.: Women’s Lightweight Eights

2:44 p.m.: Women’s Collegiate Eights

3 p.m.: Men’s Collegiate Fours

3:15 p.m.: Women’s Collegiate Fours

3:34 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Parent/Child Doubles

4 p.m.: Directors’ Challenge Mixed Eights