20 Shot, 3 Fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Twenty people were shot, three of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest fatal attack left a man dead and a woman wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 35-year-old man was found unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to his chest about 9:53 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Crystal Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman who was grazed in the leg took herself to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

A 28-year-old was selling an item on a corner about 3:34 p.m. in the first block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone in a red-colored vehicle opened fire, police said.

He was hit multiple times and taken to Norwegian American Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, 19, was struck in the shoulder and calf, and taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

A 19-year-old was hit in the hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while a 32-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger, police said. They were listed in good condition.

In non-fatal shootings, two teenage boys and a 5-year-old girl were wounded in a drive-by in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m. the boys, 15 and 16, were walking with a group on West Pershing Road when someone inside a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old was struck in the face and the 16-year-old was struck three times in the leg, police said. A 5-year-old girl who was standing in front of a nearby home with her relatives was also struck in the leg.

The girl and the 15-year-old boy were in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The older boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police believe the boys may have not been the intended targets, and said the girl was struck by a stray bullet.

About 20 minutes prior, a 28-year-old man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

He was inside his vehicle about 10:20 p.m. at a gas station in the 6500 block of South Albany Avenue when he saw a large group of people in the area, heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

He was struck in the upper left arm and drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said. He is in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the foot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 19th Street when someone got out of a parked dark-colored Ford Fusion and opened fire, police said.

The man was taken by a friend to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. He was in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man was critically wounded after being shot in South Shore.

The man, 37, was shot in the head and arm about 7:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot 20 minutes before that in Trumbull Park on the South Side.

He was answering the door to a home about 7:25 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue when a male walked up and shot him in the neck, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was shot in the shoulder about 5:36 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Front Avenue, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the face in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

He was in a home about 4:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 115th Street when he answered the front door and someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 21-year-old man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

He was in a backyard about 3:52 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Throop Street when someone approached him and shot him in the leg, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Gresham on the South Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 3:15 p.m. on West 80th Street when a male approached him and opened fire, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was grazed by a bullet hours earlier in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 1:10 p.m., he was in the 900 block of North Drake Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 41-year-old Calumet City man was shot Tuesday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway on the Far South Side.

He was driving alone south about 3:10 a.m. when someone shot him from another vehicle at 138th Street, Illinois State Police said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a person was seriously wounded in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 1:10 a.m., a male was walking in the 7200 block of South Talman Avenue when someone in dark-colored clothing fired shots at him, Chicago police said. He was struck multiple times and rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Tuesday’s shootings come after a deadly Memorial Day weekend in which 10 people were killed and 39 others were wounded in citywide shootings.