2 Women Shot, 1 Critically, in Longwood Manor

Two women were shot Saturday in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 46-year-old woman was shot in the in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. Another woman, 20, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to her chest.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

The shooting happened steps from Medgar Evers Elementary school. Less than a block away, a group of children cooled themselves off with water guns on the sidewalk.

A high school student who lives in the area said he got a text from a friend asking if he was okay after the shooting. He said he didn’t hear the gunshots, and walked over to see if anybody he knew had been hurt.

“It be cool over here for the most part, but sometimes some things happen,” the boy said, adding that he doesn’t really worry about walking through the area by himself.

“If I get shot I get shot, you can’t stop it. But I don’t be fearing for my life when I’m outside.”