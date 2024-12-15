2 women killed in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

A violent crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side left two women dead and two other individuals injured on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, a red sedan was traveling westbound in the 8700 block of West Irving Park Road at approximately 12:16 a.m. when a black SUV tried to turn across the westbound lanes.

The two vehicles collided, with the black SUV then hitting a gray sedan before coming to a stop, police said.

Two women inside the SUV, a 30-year-old and a 56-year-old, were both rushed to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.

A third woman inside the SUV was transported to the hospital in fair condition. The driver of the red sedan was transported to the hospital, where he was also listed in fair condition, police said.

The driver of the gray sedan refused treatment at the scene.

Area Five detectives are investigating the crash, according to Chicago police.