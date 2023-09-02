2 teens shot after Mount Carmel-Morgan Park football game in Woodlawn

Two teenagers were shot near Mount Carmel High School shortly after a football game at the Woodlawn neighborhood institution late Friday.

The attack was reported about 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 64th Street, where officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 16-year-old girl who’d been hit in the foot, according to Chicago police, who didn’t have details on the circumstances.

They were taken to Comer Children’s hospital, with the boy listed in critical condition and the girl in good condition.

The shots rang out just north of Mount Carmel’s football field, about 35 minutes after the Caravan beat Morgan Park High School 22-12, according to Morgan Park coach Chris James.

It happened near a parking lot that’s a popular tailgating spot for fans of the area’s top-ranked high school football team.

James and his team heard the gunfire while heading to their bus.

“We were walking in the other direction but you could see everyone running,” James said.

One witness, a journalist there to cover the game, saw two apparent shooters running away from the scene near the school at 6410 S. Dante Ave.

“They were running right past my car,” the witness said. “I closed my computer so they wouldn’t see the light.”

No one was in custody Saturday morning. Police were reviewing surveillance video from the school grounds.

Sources told the Sun-Times that the shooting was thought to have been a targeted attack, and that the wounded teens attend another South Side high school.

The father of a Mount Carmel football player — a firefighter — tended to one of the victims until paramedics arrived.

“The entire Chicago Public Schools family wishes the victims of this incident a speedy and full recovery,” a Chicago Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with these young people, their families, and all those impacted by this incident.”