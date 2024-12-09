South Suburbs

2 people shot and killed in south suburb

By NBC Chicago Staff

Two people were fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in south suburban Matteson, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Oakwood Lane near Kostner Avenue. A man who had been shot was found at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

A second individual who had also been shot was driven to the hospital. He was pronounced dead from his injuries, police stated.

Investigators from the Matteson Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the shootings and their possible connections, according to authorities.

Police said there was no immediate, ongoing threat to the public.

