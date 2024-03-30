2 people killed in apparent homicide-suicide in Northwest Indiana

Two people were found dead from an apparent homicide-suicide on Saturday evening at a home in Crown Point, Indiana, officials said.

At around 6:22 p.m., officers with the Crown Point Police Department responded to a home in the 1300 block of Glenn Drive regarding a death investigation, according to a news release from a city spokesperson. Two people at the address were found dead, police stated.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Based on unspecified evidence discovered at the scene, the deaths were believed to be the result of a homicide-suicide, officials said.

There was no active threat to the public, according to authorities.

The identities of the victims had yet to be released on Saturday night as authorities were in the process of notifying relatives.

An investigation by Crown Point police, the Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Unit and the Lake County Coroner's Office remained underway.