2 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-55 near Joliet

At two people were killed when a wrong-way driver struck at least one other vehicle Tuesday on Interstate 55 near Joliet, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in Wilmington Township near Lorenzo Road, officials said.

According to police, a wrong-way driver was involved, and two fatalities have been confirmed. Some lanes were closed overnight due to an investigation, according to reports.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.