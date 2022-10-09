2 Killed, 2 Teens Among 11 Wounded in Chicago Shootings Since Friday Evening

Two people were killed and two teens were among at least 11 others wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago.

A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was shot to death following a shooting in the Loop early Sunday morning, police said. A 38-year-old man was arguing with a 24-year-old man on the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:35 a.m. when the younger man shot the 38-year-old in the chest, according to police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His identity hasn’t been released.

About 5 minutes later, a 14-year-old boy was shot in Lakeview, police said. He was standing outside in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when someone shot at him, striking him in the knee, according to police. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Another teen was shot Saturday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side. About 3:20 p.m., the boy, 16, was in the 7600 block of South Green Street when he was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

At least nine others were wounded by gunfire since Friday evening.