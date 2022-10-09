38-Year-Old Man Shot to Death During Argument in the Loop

A man is dead following a shooting in the Loop early Sunday morning, police said.

A 38-year-old man was arguing with a 24-year-old man on the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 a.m. when the younger man shot the 38-year-old in the chest, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His identity hasn’t been released.

The suspect is in custody and was treated for minor injuries at Rush Hospital, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Area Three detectives are investigating.