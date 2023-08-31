At least 2 critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

Two people were critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Woodlawn neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said a 29-year-old man was in front of a business in the 500 block of East 67th Street just after 2 p.m. when he was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Officials later confirmed that a second person, a 51-year-old man, sustained at least one gunshot wound and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There is no one in custody, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown and under investigation by area detectives.