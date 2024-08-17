2 Chicago spots named among top 25 most photographed restaurants in US

While restaurants typically stand out for the food, they can gain a following for other reasons as well.

That includes how photogenic they may be -- whether it's for their exquisite interiors, colorful dishes or perhaps another reason.

In Chicago, two establishments might just be photographed more than the rest. La Grande Boucherie and Olio e Più recently landed on Yelp's list of the Most Photographed Restaurants 2024.

Yelp determined the list of 25 establishments by identifying businesses in the restaurants and food categories, then ranked those spots based on how frequently users submitted photos between Jan. 1, 2024 and June 18, 2024.

La Grande Boucherie, a French restaurant in River North, took the sixth spot on the list.

"Step into a Parisian dream at La Grande Boucherie, where every inch of the stunning art nouveau space, from the stained glass windows to the custom mosaic floors and curved ceilings, begs to be shared," the page's entry stated. "The menu is equally photogenic, from bubbling, golden-brown Macaroni Au Gratin and steak frites with a seared crust and herb butter, to the chateaubriand for two."

A bit farther down -- at No. 15 -- was Olio e Più, an Italian establishment, also in River North.

"This dreamy date-night spot features rustic interiors, greenery, and romantic mood lighting," the entry read. "Enjoy the vintage decor while snapping shots of their signature Chitarra Alla Carbonara, topped with a glistening egg yolk and a generous sprinkle of Parmigiano."