Greater Grand Crossing

2 Chicago Police Officers Among 4 Injured in Greater Grand Crossing Collision

Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were among those who sustained injuries in a multiple vehicle crash Friday evening in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The collision was reported before 5 p.m. in the area of East 75th Street and South Saint Lawrence Avenue. One officer and a second person were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

A second officer and another person also suffered injuries and were reported to be in fair condition.

It remains unclear what caused the accident.

