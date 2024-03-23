1st measles case reported in Lake County, Ill.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Amid a recent rise in measles cases observed in the city of Chicago, health officials in Lake County, Ill. reported the first case of measles in a county resident.

According to county officials, this case is related to the ongoing outbreak in Chicago.

While the Illinois Department of Public Health is working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed, health officials have identified two locations and corresponding timeframes where members of the public could have had exposure to measles:

Consume Restaurant, 569 W. IL-22 Telser Rd., Lake Zurich:

3/13: 1:58 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.

3/14: 12:15 p.m. to 11:12 p.m.

3/15: 11:12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

3/16: 10:39 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.

3/19: 1:42 p.m. to 5:34 p.m.

Advocate Condell Medical Center - Emergency Department, 801 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville:

3/20 to 3/21: 5:56 p.m. to 4:01 a.m.

Officials say that individuals who were exposed at Advocate Condell Medical Center and are unvaccinated should contact a health care provider or pharmacy to receive the MMR vaccine immediately to prevent measles.

According to the IDPH, people who are unvaccinated, pregnant, an infant under 6 months of age or immunocompromised and were exposed at either location may still be eligible to receive immunoglobulin to prevent disease.

Those who have been vaccinated against measles are likely protected and do not need to take further action, officials said.

In addition to seeking out inoculation, unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed at either location are asked to contact the health department's communicable disease team at 847-377-8130.