19 Chicago restaurants, chefs named as 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists. Here's the full list

More than a dozen Chicago restaurants and chefs earned a spot on the 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist list

Chicago restaurants and chefs netted nominations in virtually every category offered, from Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurant to Emerging Chef and Best New Restaurant.

The awards, which recognize "exceptional talent and achievement" in the culinary arts, will be announced later this year. In 2023, three Chicago chefs took home James Beard awards.

Below is a full list of all of the Chicago-area semifinalists for the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Outstanding Chef

John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth

Outstanding Restaurant

The Duck Inn, Bridgeport

Emerging Chef

Zubair Mohajir, The Coach House by Wazwan, West Town

Best New Restaurant

Atelier, Lincoln Square

Outstanding Bakery

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Anna Posey, Elske, West Loop

Outstanding Hospitality

Lula Café, Logan Square

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Middle Brow, Logan Square

Best Chef (Great Lakes)

A full list of semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards can be found here.