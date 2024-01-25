chicago food

19 Chicago restaurants, chefs named as 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists. Here's the full list

Popular Chicago spot Daisies was among one of the 2024 James Beard Semifinalists

By NBC Chicago Staff

More than a dozen Chicago restaurants and chefs earned a spot on the 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist list

Chicago restaurants and chefs netted nominations in virtually every category offered, from Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurant to Emerging Chef and Best New Restaurant.

The awards, which recognize "exceptional talent and achievement" in the culinary arts, will be announced later this year. In 2023, three Chicago chefs took home James Beard awards.

Below is a full list of all of the Chicago-area semifinalists for the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Outstanding Chef

  • John Shields and Karen Urie Shields, Smyth

Outstanding Restaurant

Emerging Chef

Best New Restaurant

Outstanding Bakery

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

  • Anna Posey, Elske, West Loop

Outstanding Hospitality

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Best Chef (Great Lakes)

A full list of semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards can be found here.

