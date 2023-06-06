Full list of Chicago James Beard Award 2023 winners and nominees

Three Chicago chefs took home some of the dining industry's highest honors Monday night.

Known as the "Oscars of the food world," the 2023 James Beard Awards, held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago Monday honored the most innovative people in the restaurant industry across a variety of culinary categories, including Outstanding Bakery, Outstanding Hospitality, and a handful of Best Chefs throughout different regions.

In Chicago, six chefs at five restaurants in total were nominated. Three chefs came out on top.

In the category of Best Emerging Chef -- a national category that saw five chefs nominated across five different cities -- Damarr Brown, of Virtue, was crowned the winner.

"It's really exciting," Brown said of winning. "You know, a lot of people, my friends lost... People I've read about and looked up to for years, so I'm just really excited to be in a room."

Brown is the chef de cuisine at Virtue in Hyde Park, the same southern-inspired restaurant where Chef Erick Williams won a prestigious James Beard Award in 2022. Brown praised Williams in his acceptance speech.

"I'd like to thank Chef Erick Williams for the last 13 years, you have been an example for me..." he said.

Chicago also saw a winner in the Best Chef -- Great Lakes category, which also saw five nominees compete, including two Chicago restaurants: Kasama, in Ukrainian Village, and Mi Tocaya Antojería, Logan Square.

Ultimately, Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, the husband and wife team behind Kasama, a Filipino restaurant in Ukrainian Village, pulled out the win.

"I never thought that I'd be cooking Filipino food until we opened Kasama and to be recognized for cooking my mom's food is insane," Flores said.

Here's the full list of restaurants and chefs from Chicago that were nominated for awards this year. Winners are highlighted in bold.

Damarr Brown of Virtue, 1462 E. 53rd St., 773-947-8831,Emerging Chef

Obelix, 700 N. Sedgwick St., 312-877-5348, Best New Restaurant

Sepia, 123 N. Jefferson St., 312-441-1920, Outstanding Hospitality

Diana Dávila Boldin of Mi Tocaya Antojería, 2800 W. Logan Blvd., 872-315-3947, Best Chef, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)

Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama, 1001 North Winchester Ave., Best Chef, Great Lakes

