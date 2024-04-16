An 18-year-old female overnight was shot and injured while inside a car in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 12:52 a.m., an 18-year-old female was driving a vehicle in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's in the 4300 block of North Ave., when an unknown male approached the vehicle on a bike, according to police.

After arguing with the driver and three passengers inside the vehicle, the man produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was drove to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the back and left arm, police said. She was last listed in good condition.

Chicago police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, officials said. No one was in custody.