15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in Suburban Glenview, Police Seek Tips

A 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in north suburban Glenview Wednesday evening, prompting a search to find whoever's responsible for the crime — the village's first homicide in nearly 16 years.

At approximately 7:07 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of Greenwood Road to assist an ambulance with a "person down" call, according to the Glenview Police Department.

The teen, Elias Valdez, was found lying in a grassy area with a puncture wound to his chest and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he died in surgery.

Valdez, who lived in unincorporated Glenview, was a rising sophomore at Glenbrook South High School, according to an email from the school's principal to the school community.

The 15-year-old, who was a member of the school's wrestling team, was described by principal Dr. Lauren S. Fagel as "a kind, charismatic young man who exhibited great leadership qualities."

"...We’re glad we had the time we did have with Elias and know a void has been left," Dr. Fagel added. "...Elias deeply loved his mom and family. The many adults who worked with Elias appreciated his devotion to his family, his kindness to others, and his ability to quickly make friends and make others feel welcome. We will miss Elias and his endearing spirit, and we will always remember him as a true Titan."

The school is offering support sessions for students and staff in-person and via Zoom.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the Glenview Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Glenview Police Department's tipline at 847-901-6055 or email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us.