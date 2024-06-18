14-year-old among those injured after being struck by gunfire at 63rd St. beach

Three people including a 14-year-old girl were hospitalized after they were struck by gunfire late Monday near 63rd Street Beach, according to police.
Chicago Police said officers responded at 10:02 p.m. to the 6200 block of South Lake Shore Drive for reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival officers found three victims had been struck by gunfire.
A 30-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 31-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Both were transported to nearby hospitals where they were listed in fair condition.
In addition, a 14-year-old female sustained two gunshot wounds to the leg and was also transported to a nearby hospital, police said. She was last listed in fair condition.
A preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect fled the scene on a bicycle after discharging a firearm, police said.
No one was in custody and detectives are investigating, police said.
