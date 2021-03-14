13-Year-Old Boy, Man Injured in South Shore Shooting

A 13-year-old boy and 20-year-old man sustained injuries in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

At approximately 2:42 p.m., both victims were in the 2600 block of East 77th Street when they heard shots and felt pain.

The 13-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee and reported to be in good condition, Chicago police stated.

The adult male was struck once in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

No offenders were in custody Sunday evening.

The incident remained under investigation by detectives.