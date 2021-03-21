13 Shot, 3 Fatally, in Chicago So Far This Weekend

Three people were killed and at least 10 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, including a 10-year-old boy who was shot Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy was sitting in a vehicle with two other people when someone walked up and fired shots at them about 6:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

A man, 24, was struck in the side and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Marquel Robinson of East Garfield Park.

The boy was shot in the leg, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and ankle, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

On Sunday, a man was fatally shot in an apartment in West Town.

About 6:30 a.m., the 39-year-old was inside of a 3rd floor apartment in the 1500 block of West North Avenue when someone he knew shot him in the abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Saturday afternoon, two men were shot, one fatally, in Douglas on the South Side.

About 3:05 p.m., the men, 27 and 31, were in the 3400 block of South Prairie Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in the back and torso, and was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Darrell Holiday Jr.

The 31-year-old was struck in the neck and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

In nonfatal attacks, a Chicago police SWAT team arrested a man suspected of shooting a police officer Saturday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

Officers saw cars speed away as they responded to a ShotSpotter alert earlier in the morning near Lake Street and Cicero Avenue, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. While investigating the initial report of gunfire, a gunman fired shots at the officers, striking an officer in the left hand.

She was taken in a squad car to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Her wound was not considered life-threatening.

Saturday morning, a 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded by a person who then stole his vehicle in Austin.

The teen was sitting in his vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Race Avenue when a person shot him and took his vehicle, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg and was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.

A man was grazed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Avalon Park on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 1:16 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. A bullet grazed the 38-year-old in the elbow, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least five others were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Forty people were shot, 5 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.