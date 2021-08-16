$100K Illinois Vaccine Lottery Winners Chosen From Chicago and St. Charles

Three winners were chosen Monday during the seventh $100,000 drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.

The winners, two located in Chicago, and one in St. Charles, will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone or email. Each will be awarded a $100,000 cash prize.

"Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won," IDPH said in a statement.

Health officials will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

"No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification," according to IDPH. "Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process."

Winners will be announced eight days after each drawing unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last week, 22 winners were chosen during the sixth $100,000 drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.

The $1 million "grand finale" drawing will take place Thursday, Aug. 26. The last day to get vaccinated to be entered for this drawing is Aug. 18, "when IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids."