10 Illinois counties at ‘medium' levels of COVID hospital admissions: CDC

As fall hits its halfway point, numerous Illinois counties are seeing increases in COVID-related hospitalizations, with at least two seeing increases of more than 200% in recent days.

According to information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 10 Illinois counties are considered to be at a “medium” level of COVID hospital admissions, indicating increasing cases within those communities.

Of those, only one is in the NBC Chicago viewing area, with Kankakee County reporting a 233% increase in admissions over the last week.

In all, there were 20 new admissions for COVID to hospitals in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, officials said.

Another area of concern is in Fayette and Effingham County, which have seen nine new COVID admissions, a massive increase over the previous week.

According to the CDC data, any community seeing 10 new COVID admissions per 100,000 residents is considered to be at a “medium” level of hospitalizations, and residents in those areas are urged to use increased caution to help tamp down the spread of the virus.

Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties have seen a 43% increase in admissions to 11 per 100,000 residents, while Edgar and Vermilion County have seen an increase of 66.7% in admissions in the last week.

Most of the state, 92 of the 102 counties in Illinois, remain at a “low” level of hospitalizations, the CDC says. Cook County has reported 336 new admissions related to COVID this week, marking a 2.4% increase.

Here are the rest of the numbers from around the area.

McHenry/Lake/Cook/DuPage: 336 new admissions, 4.7 admissions per 100,000 residents

DeKalb/Kane/Kendall: 25 new admissions, 3.3 new admissions per 100,000 residents

LaSalle County: 6 new admissions, 3.3 new admissions per 100,000 residents

Will/Grundy: 22 new admissions, 3 new admissions per 100,000 residents