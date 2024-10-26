1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Belmont Harbor

One person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting at Chicago's Belmont Harbor early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 12:39 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Belmont Harbor Drive, police stated. Two men were standing in a parking area when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, according to authorities.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Adher Luna, of Chicago.

A second victim, also a 22-year-old man, was shot in the left arm and chest and hospitalized in critical condition, police stated.

No one was in custody.

Area Three detectives were investigating.