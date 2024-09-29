Illinois

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at massive party near Illinois State's campus

By NBC Chicago Staff

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A “pop-up party” near Illinois State University’s campus ended in gunfire on Sunday morning, with one person killed and another critically injured.

According to a statement by police, the party drew hundreds of individuals to an area near the 300 block of North Main Street.

As officers tried to disperse the crowd after 3 a.m., gunshots rang out nearby, sending police to the 300 block of North University.

When they arrived, they found two victims that had been hit by gunfire. Both were taken to area hospitals, with one victim pronounced dead and the other still in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, according to authorities. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
