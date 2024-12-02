A handful of Midwestern cities ranked high on a new list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. for 2025-26, with two spots in Wisconsin coming in the top 15.

And while Illinois also appeared on the list, only one city in the Prairie State cracked the top 100.

The new list, from U.S. News and World Report, evaluated 150 major cities to find the "best places to live" using a public survey and metrics including housing value, job market, crime rates, desirability and more. Editors then created a "Quality of Life Index," which took into account education, well-being, commuter index, availability of health care, the report said.

The rankings are "intended to help readers make the most informed decisions when choosing where to settle down," the report said. "Cities in the rankings are evaluated using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources."

Coming in at No. 1 on the list was Naples, Florida, followed by Boise, Idaho at No. 2, and Colorado Springs, Colorado at No. 3. While no Midwestern cities ranked in the top 10, Green Bay, in Northeast Wisconsin landed at No. 12.

"Home to one of the most storied football franchises in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay has the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel," the entry read. "This city boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, a revitalized downtown, and two college campuses, creating an energy that may appeal to young families and retirees."

Not much further down, at No. 14, was Madison, Wisconsin.

"A hotbed of the health care, information technology and manufacturing industries, Madison has steadily welcomed new residents over the past decade and is growing to accommodate and entertain these transplants," the report said. "Developers are quickly erecting mixed-use luxury housing with ground floors occupied by trendy restaurants and coffee shops. Madison's options for fine dining, microbrews and craft cocktails are constantly expanding."

Other Midwestern cities that ranked in the top 25 were Ann Arbor, Michigan, at No. 19, Fort Wayne, Indiana at No. 20 and South Bend, Indiana at No. 25.

Just one Illinois city made the top 100, with Peoria squeaking out a spot at No. 82 and the report touting is booming real estate market.

"You can buy a lot of house for relatively little money in this city's urban neighborhoods, along its river-view bluff and in its family-filled suburban subdivisions," the report said. "Gritty old warehouses are becoming entertainment districts where foodies congregate, live music flourishes and loft apartments multiply. Stage theater is returning to architectural-jewel venues."

Chicago landed on the list at No. 119 -- behind Rockford, which ranked at No. 105, and Milwaukee, which came in at No. 112.

"Chicago residents exude Midwestern friendliness, offering 'hellos' and 'good mornings' to passers-by – as long as the weather's warm," the reported stated. "Most people stay polite through the holiday season, but all bets are off afterward. As the weather begins to border on unbearably cold, Chicago residents lose their patience, acting as if they're in a hurry to be somewhere – whether or not that's the case."

The top 25 cities ranked on the list can be found below:

Naples, Florida Boise, Idaho Colorado Springs, Colorado Greenville, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Caroina Huntsville, Alabama Virginia Beach, Virginia Austin, Texas Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida Green Bay, Wiscosin Charleston, South Carolina Madison, Wisconsin Lexington, Kentucky Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Asheville, North Carolina Omaha, Nebraska Ann Arbor, Michigan Fort Wayne, Indiana Fayetteville, Arkansas San Francisco, California Greensboro, North Carolina Lincoln, Nebraska South Bend, Indiana

The full report of 150 cities can be found here.