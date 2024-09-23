This Midwestern city has the best ‘Quality of Life' in US, new ranking says

Six of the "Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in the U.S." for 2024-25 are in the Midwest, according to a new list, with one location basking in the glow of earning the No. 1 spot.

The recent list, from U.S. News and World Report ranked cities that received high scores on the outlet's "Quality of Life Index," which measures how satisfied residents are with their daily lives. According to editors, the report takes into account crime, quality and availability of health care, quality of education and average commute time.

The report specifically evaluated the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. to find the top 25 best places to live for "Quality of Life," editors said.

The city that topped the list, coming in at No. 1 was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Home to the University of Michigan, editors called out the city's "contrasts."

"It is at once rural and urban, sporty and smart, outdoorsy and high-tech, counterculture and high society," the list said, with a median home price of $456,578 and a median household income of $86,628.

Another college town that came in high on the list was Madison, Wisconsin, which ranked at No. 6.

"Against a backdrop of high-tech businesses and acclaimed academic institutions, Madison, Wisconsin, exudes the casual, down-to-earth feel you'd expect in the capital of America's Dairyland," the list said, noting the city was "hotbed" of health care, information technology and manufacturing industries.

According to the list, Madison's median home price was $367,653, with a median household income of $79,166.

Other midwestern spots that made the list were Kalamazoo, Michigan; South Bend, Indiana; and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Below is the full list of the 25 cities that made the list, and their rankings:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Boulder, Colorado Boise, Idaho Honolulu, Hawaii Raleigh, North Carolina Madison, Wisconsin Portland, Maine Virginia Beach, Virginia Boston, Massachusettes Asheville, North Carolina San Diego, California Greenville, South Carolina Hartford, Connecticut Richmond, Virginia Fayetteville, Arkansas Washington D.C. Kalamazoo, Michigan Spokane, Washington South Bend, Indiana Grand Rapids, Michigan Providence, Rhode Island Santa Barbara, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Albany, New York Green Bay, Wisconsin

Find the full report from U.S. News & World Report here.