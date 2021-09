One person died Saturday morning in a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 94, according to Illinois State Police.

At approximately 7:54 a.m. on I-94 near Wilson Avenue, a motorcycle driver was heading northbound and ran off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a concrete barrier, officials said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

All lanes were being diverted to the Kennedy expressway at approximately 8:38 a.m., according to authorities, and have since reopened.