1 dead, 19 injured in mass shooting in unincorporated Willowbrook, police say

DuPage County officials say 20 people were shot, one fatally, during an early morning gathering in the parking lot of a strip mall in unincorporated Willowbrook.

A large gathering in the parking lot ended in gunfire just before 12:30 a.m., according to DuPage County Sheriff's Office officials.

Deputies were in an area near the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 when they heard numerous gunshots.

According to witnesses nad police, a total of 20 people suffered gunshot wounds. One person later died from their injuries, and at least 19 others were injured.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

"We were all just out, and next thing you know, shots just got going off. Everybody ran, and it was chaos," said Craig Lottie.

"As we were getting ready to go, we just started to hear shooting come from behind us. So we dropped down," said Marqeisha Avery, another witness.

One local hospital reported that they had initially received 12 patients that had been injured during the incident. Seven have been treated and released, while five remain hospitalized.

Updates are still pending on other victims, and the DuPage County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

It is unclear at this time if there was one shooter or if there were multiple assailants. Police say that there is no determined motive at this time.

MERIT, the Metropolitan Emergency Response Investigations Team, is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DuPage County Sheriff's dispatch center at (630) 407-2400.