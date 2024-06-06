1 dead, 1 critically injured in construction incident on U of C campus

Chicago fire and police are both still on scene Thursday afternoon after a person was killed on a construction site at the University of Chicago.

According to authorities, firefighters were called to an area near 57th Street and Drexel in the Hyde Park neighborhood after an incident at a construction site.

Officials say one person has died as a result of the incident, and another was transported from the scene in critical condition.

There was no immediate word of other injuries, or on the exact nature of the incident that occurred.

There are no further details, and this story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.